Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would consolidating on its successes of the last four years to make life better for Nigerians irrespective of their geopolitical backgrounds.

He restated his commitment when he declared open a two-day Presidential Policy Retreat at the State House in Abuja, yesterday.

“We’re committed to consolidating the successes of the first term and creating an avenue such that the nation’s investments and resources are geared towards sustainable development. We will implement structures that will accelerate speedy execution of these initiatives.”

He said outcomes of the policy dialogue will be wholly advisory and implementation left to the federal machinery of government.

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has called for a rejig of the country’s security architecture.

On corruption, he urged government to effectively plug leakages with all the Ministries Departments and Agencies and review ways to achieve it.

He also declared that monies from staff pension deductions are not meant to be used for budget deficit by the federal and state governments.

Rather, it is meant to address critical issues of the masses who contributed the money, he said.

The former labour leader also recommended long term national economic plan to replace the current Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (ERGP).