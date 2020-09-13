Agaju Madugba Katsina and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has said that the Nigerian Army would continue to deal ruthlessly with bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other criminals in the Northwest and other parts of the country.

Buratai gave the warning yesterday while briefing journalists after inspecting the operational base of the Operation Sahel Sanity at Nigerian Army Super Camp IV in Faskari.

The COAS vowed that the Nigerian Army would totally obliterate criminals from the Northwest and in the country.

“Be rest assured the troops are determined to deal decisively with criminals not only in the Northwest, but the entire country,” he said.

Buratai said that to sustain the tempo of the successes recorded by troops, the ongoing operation Sahel Sanity aimed at curbing banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other nefarious activities in the Northwest and North-central would be extended to December.

He said that the operation is achieving desired results hence the need to extend the operation, which was earlier scheduled to end this month.

He said that the Army would not allow the successes attained to slip again.

“For us to maintain the relative state of security, we must continue to show presence, that is why we have extended up to this period and we will be operational up to the end of the year,” he said.

Since the commencement of Exercise Sahel Sanity on July 6, 103 bandits have been killed, and 147 bandits, 39 informants/collaborators, five gun runners, arrested just as 137 kidnapped victims were rescued, 3,948 cows and 1,627 sheep recovered while 13 buyers of stolen cattle were arrested.