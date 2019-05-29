Damiete Braide

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised that his government will continue in its quest to develop riverine areas in order to bring peace to the state.

Okowa stated this yesterday during a television programme monitored in Lagos.

He said: “Development is very important because we have to develop these areas for the people to benefit, especially with the establishment of Maritime University, which has further boosted the confidence of the people.

“My government means well for the state and the entirety of the riverine areas, not to any particular ethnic group.

“We will continue to do our best to show that we really want development in the areas. We need to bring development to these areas as we intend to fast track it.

“These communities are now different from what they were before we came in and we will continue to extend development to all other communities in the riverine areas because that will build confidence in them to embrace peace as a people.