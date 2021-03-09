President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerian women will continue to have pride of place in his administration.

The president stated this when he hosted the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Mrs Winnie Byanyima, at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said:“Women hold strategic positions in this administration. The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is headed by a woman.

”The Civil Service of the Federation is headed by a woman. And many others like that. We will continue to do our best to empower our women.”

On infrastructure renewal, he noted that the country lost good opportunities, ‘but we can’t continue to cry over spill milk. We are now doing our best in concert with some developed countries.”

The UNAIDS Executive Director described President Buhari as “a Nigerian and African hero”, noting that exploits by Nigeria in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS were quite commendable.

“I salute your leadership in Nigeria and Africa. It is very robust. I praise you for it,” Byanyima added.

She implored Nigeria to be represented at the very highest level during the special meeting on HIV/AIDS by the United Nations in June.

According to her, the meeting, which holds every five years, is meant to renew the resolve by the world to eliminate AIDS by 2030.

The Executive Director asked that more women be helped to take part in active politics.

“Nigeria has great women. I admire this country. Please open more space for them in active politics,” she further said. (NAN)