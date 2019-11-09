Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has said that his administration will continue to initiate business friendly policies, programmes and provide environment that is conducive for the industrial development of the state.

Abiodun, who disclosed this during the Ogun State Day at the 2019 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, said his government was committed to the promotion of a private sector driven economy.

Represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor stressed that his administration had resolved to provide necessary infrastructure and conducive ambience for industries and businesses to thrive, noting that, “the recent closure of the international land borders was a blessing in disguise aimed at fortifying indigenous investments and businesses against foreign business influences.

“We have established Ogun State Enterprise Development

Agency, which was to strengthen the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), embarked on massive reconstruction of rural roads and rehabilitation of alternative roads linking major roads in the state to aid movement of goods and services across the state and launch of ‘Oko’wo Dapo’ a micro credit scheme that provides a window for our grassroots women to access financial resources.”

Expressing his support on the calls for urgent diversification of the Nigerian economy, the governor said diversifying into the non-oil sectors has become imperative, such that it would enable the country to make more use of its abundant human and natural resources and improve investment in indigenous businesses.