US-based showbiz outfit, Don Crucifixto Entertainment has emphasised its independence as a corporate entity.

According to the founder, Tumi Oluyole a.k.a Don Crucifixto, their operations and corporate decisions are not influenced by any other organisation, and in no way is the company in partnership with any other establishment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Our relationship with Savage Music and Awoodah Publishing is cordial, and by no means do they have any kind of influence on the operations or running of Don Crucifixto Entertainment. Our vision remains to be a global brand that seeks to continually strive towards ensuring that the entertainment industry is rightly represented. We can’t wait to announce various partnerships with organisations that share the same values with us, and we will continue to positively impact our community.”