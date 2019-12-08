Gyang Bere, Jos

The Acting Commander, Nigerian Army Education Corps, Brigadier General BH Mohammed has stated the commitment of the Army to protect and facilitate infrastructural develompent in Command Secondary Schools across the country.

Gen. Mohammed disclosed this on Saturday during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a 1,500 capacity dinning hall project at Command Secondary School Jos, facilitated by the old Students Association (COJOSA) in Jos, Plateau State.

Delivering Gen. Mohammed’s message, Brig. Gen. Charles Bossman stated that he will continue to prioritise the welfare of the staff and students to enhance a conducive learning environment.

“I know that this Association has a credible and discipline leadership that is focused towards impacting positively on the lives of the students and staff. We will continue to protect and provides Infrastructural develompent for the schools,” he stated.

“I also know that there are staff that have being teaching for 18 years who are still permanent staff up to now. There is need for those teachers to be permanented to boost their moral.”

The President, Command Secondary School Jos Old Students Association (COJOSA), Ademola Kasumu, said the project will cost the old Students N50 million and that they are determined to complete it within 18 months.

He said that the school enjoyed good infrastructural facilities during Nigeria’s military era, pledging the Association’s continued support and contribution to the develompent of the school.

“We are determined to add value to the school because this is where we got the training to become who we are today,” Kasumu said. “We are not happy over the deplorable condition of infrastructural facilities in the school; that is why we are coming it to receive the situation.

“This school has produced credible persons in the country and we are trusting God that credible leaders are still coming out of the school. We want to provide a peaceful and conducive learning environment for the students.”

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigeria Army, Major Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, in his remarks, said that he will continue to protect and provide learning facilities for students at the schools and other schools in the country.

“We will continue to provide help in terms of providing facilities and protection to Command Secondary School, Jos and other schools in the country for effective and conducive learning.

“We are hoping to see more mutual understanding between staff, students and old students of Command Secondary School, Jos. This collaboration has culminated in the project for which we are laying the foundation today,” the General said.