As part of its commitment in contributing its quota to the development of the economy, Diamond Bank has reiterated that it will continue to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) despite the harsh economic environment.

This is even as the bank revealed that it is doing more than just providing financial services to its partners and offering value added services using different platforms to grow their SMEs.

Addressing newsmen during the bank’s business workshop for SMEs over the weekend in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Uzoma Dozie, said that the bank is doing more than just providing financial services to its partners, but is offering value added services using different platforms to grow their SMEs.

“We don’t see our customers as just customers but we see them as partners in progress for whom we are passionate to give all we can to make them succeed in their businesses for the growth and development of our country”, Dozie said.

He noted that with the bank’s merger with Access Bank, it is a move in the right direction to give its customers more than what they deserve for banking with the two banks.

Also speaking, Head, Emerging Businesses, Diamond Bank, Ayodele Olojede, said the workshop is in line with the bank’s mandate to support SMEs in all ramifications to thrive even in the obvious harsh economic environment for national development.

Olojede explained that the business club of the bank is a program strategically designed for its elites and Premium SMEs Customers to network with one another, share knowledge and have the opportunities to meet with potential customers.

She said “this is an avenue for our SMEs customers to meet our elites’ partners in business, potential clients, and have access to market, share business ideas and solutions as we work towards meeting other financial and non financial needs”.

She also reiterated the bank’s commitment to help its SMEs customers to tackling the myriads of challenges in the business environment through mentoring, coaching and advisory supports.

