Steve Agbota

Diamond Fitness Club of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to touch lives of disabled and underprivileged people through its life-enriching platforms.

Outgoing president of the Club, Jude Onyebuchi who disclosed this at the 2019 end of the year/handover party, said members would be relentless in the vision to empower more underprivileged people and encourage other corporate organisations to support disadvantaged persons in the society.

He described the club’s effort at giving back to the society as a laudable sacrifice and pledged to support young entrepreneurs. “We are excited that so many of our young professionals have embraced entrepreneurship and are making efforts to succeed in their endeavours.

“Diamond, as a brand, recognises the can-do-it spirit in them and would do everything within its powers to support their dreams. I urge well-meaning corporate organisations and individuals to join hands to bring relief to the disabled,” he said.

Newly inaugurated President, Emmanuel Okafor said people should expect more from the club as the plan was to launch a lot of program that would transform lives in the years ahead.

According to him, the club was built on love and unity and hence would continue to assist in they growth and development of the society.