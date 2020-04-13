Romanus Okoye

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has reiterated that his administration will continue to work towards keeping the state safe in line with his constitutional responsibility of protecting everyone living in the state.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt during the presentation of ammunition and report of achievements of Operation Sting by the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, yesterday, Wike commended security agencies in the state for working with the state government to check the activities of criminals. He said: “I have vowed that Rivers State must be safe. It is a duty that we are committed to carry out. We have no excuses to give.”

According to the special assistant to the governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, in a statement, Wike said that as the state government fights to protect Rivers people from coronavirus, it would not relent in ensuring the security of lives and property. He urged the media to also focus on the successes of the state security council in the area of securing lives in the state. He said that bursting the kidnap syndicate is a major achievement by Operation Sting.

He said: “Coronavirus is a serious war. Then add this to the fight against insecurity and you understand that it is not easy for us. But we shall continue to work for the security and safety of our people. We don’t want anyone to politicise the issue of security. We also don’t want anyone to politicise the fight against coronavirus.”

Wike said that the weapons recovered by the police during their operation could dislodge Port Harcourt city. He wondered what the criminals were doing with submachine gun and rocket grenade launchers.

He said that operatives of Operation Sting were on the heels of a notorious Isiokpo kidnapper, who will soon be apprehended and prosecuted.

“We give God the glory for keeping us safe in Rivers State even as we battle this coronavirus pandemic. Rivers State Government is working to keep our people safe, yet some criminals want to make the state insecure,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, commended the governor for his logistical support that has energised the security outfit to achieve notable success. He said that the Operation Sting initiated by Wike has sanitised the hitherto troublesome East West Road, the Elele-Owerri Road and the Ogoni axis of the East West Road, making the state safer for residents and visitors.

The Commissioner of Police assured that the security agencies would continue to work hard to protect lives and property in the state. Dandaura said that the state police command recovered the arms from Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, following credible intelligence. He said that the kidnap syndicate hid the arms underground in the forest.

The highpoint of the occasion was the inspection of the recovered arms by Wike and the Service Commanders. The arms recovered at the forest of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area include one GPMG No. NN-07-150; two G-3 rifles with breech No’s. 81- 85234 and 69090978; one SMG rifle No. 19855; one rocket launcher (RPG) rocket propelled grenade NW-07-150; five (5) Pump Action guns; 933 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition; 1,111 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition; 222 rounds of 9mm live ammunition; 909 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition; 74 rounds of .9mm live ammunition; 728 live cartridges; four AK 47 magazines; 2 G-3 magazines and one SMG magazine. Total number of ammunition/cartridges are 3, 249.