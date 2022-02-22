By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) have restated their commitment to support the Debt Management Office (DMO) in order to ensure the Nigerian capital market (NCM) is deepened.

The market regulatory bodies made this commitment at a strategic meeting with market stakeholders organised by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in Lagos recently.

Speaking during the meeting, the Director General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, said the SEC is committed to working together with all stakeholders to develop agenda that will strengthen the NCM and prepare it to assume the very important role of financing the massive infrastructure deficit that Nigeria needs today.

Yuguda assured stakeholders that the current SEC Management is working to refocus the Commission to efficiently carry out its regulatory responsibilities

He said: “You will see a more focused SEC in terms of the regulator readiness, in terms of what the regulator should do to ensure good conduct and development of the market in all its ramifications”.