Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration will continue to maintain cordial relationship with the officers and men of the Nigerian Army in order to keep the state safe and secure.

This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

Adisa indicated that Makinde said this while speaking at a reception organised in his honour by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Omozoje.

Makinde, during the reception at the Tiger’s Den, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan, thanked the military for its dedication to the peace and security of the state.

He commended the army for being organised and disciplined in its duties, noting that the attributes were similar to that of engineering, the profession to which he belongs.

The governor said his administration would continue to provide social amenities for the wellbeing of all and sundry in the state, adding that he had approved the renovation of the public school inside the barracks.

He also promised to extend the second phase of the ‘Light up Oyo State’ project to the barracks.

According to him, the new security architecture in the state will pave the way for ‘Operation Burst’ to cover all the other zones in the state.

“I look forward to us working closely together, especially with ‘Operation Burst’. We are trying to cover the whole of Oyo State.

“We still have quite a bit to do to entrench the new security architecture and, of course, we want the handshake all the way to Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso, Ibarapa and other axis too,” he said.

The governor disclosed that army officers had, on two occasions, saved his life from imminent death.

“To some people, it may be something new but, to me, it is not. I have been saved twice from imminent death by the officers of this division. The first experience was in 2007 when I was contesting for the Senate.

“On the day of election, my house was invaded by some mobile policemen, but I was rescued by the army officers and taken to Mokola barracks, where I stayed throughout the election.

“I did not even vote on the day of the election, but I was happy that I came back unhurt due to the efforts of the officers of this division.

“Also in 2015, when I was contesting the governorship of this state, I was going to campaign in front of the family house of my opponent. Violence then erupted, but the officers of this division took charge and I was rescued unhurt.”

Earlier, the GOC thanked the governor for his continued support for the division.