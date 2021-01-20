From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday told Republic of Benin counterpart, President Patrice Talon, that as neighbours they must work together to remove every irritation that hamper cooperation between them.

He reiterated the importance of good neighbourliness, saying it would ensure regional peace.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari spoke at State House, Abuja, while playing host to President Talon, who was on an official visit.

“Good neighbourliness is very important in our lives. The survival of your neighbour is also your own, and we will continue to work with our neighbours in the light of this understanding,” he stated.

He said that on assumption of office for first term in 2015, one of the very first steps he took was to visit neighbouring countries – Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin – all towards forging a common understanding on crucial issues, including security, trade and development.