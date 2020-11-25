(Ijeoma Okigbo, NAN)

Moses Aduku, Coach of Bayelsa Queens FC, winners of the just-concluded Flying Officers Cup tournament, says the team will go back to the drawing board to correct errors observed at the event.

Aduku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the pre-season tournament had exposed lots of technical gaps in the team, as they look forward to begin their campaign in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL), beginning on Dec. 9.

“Yes, we won the tournament but we are not satisfied with the team’s performance.

“The league is beginning in two weeks and we have noticed that we have so many technical issues to address before the league kicks off.

“We will come back better in the league and take it one game at a time. Our first game is against Pelican Stars of Calabar and we are not going to take it lightly.

“I am not promising that we are going to win all the games but we will prepare better for the league,’’ he said.

The Yenagoa-based team defeated Nasarawa Amazons by a lone goal on Sunday to lift the trophy in the event organised by Ratels Sports Foundation.

The event was in honour of the late Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.