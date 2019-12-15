Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has said his administration will create more chiefdoms and districts in fulfillment of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Plateau State.

Lalong disclosed this yesterday when he began the statewide installation and coronation of new traditional rulers in Plateau, where he presented a second class staff of office to Emmanuel Ajik as the Adagwom Izere Jos and Da Luka Pagyang Pam as the Gwom Ibaas, a third class Chief in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State respectively.

Lalong said the traditional Institution remains a veritable partner in development of the state particularly in peace and security.

“As a lawyer, I am of the view that no one should stop any group from agitating for a chiefdom, district, village or development area. If you don’t want, that is your right, but don’t stop anybody who wants from demanding for it. That is how the demands for local governments and states began and today we are witnesses to how some people have more LGAs than others.

“Under my watch, nobody will be treated as a second class citizen or superior to another. We are created equal by God and must learn to live together in peace and unity. Let the majority have their way and the minority their say. I will not tolerate nor support anyone trying to dominate another.