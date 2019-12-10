The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission (ICPC) has vowed to deal with corruption and corrupt tendencies with a degree of ruthlessness to reduce its effect on the nation’s economy and development.

The commission also said that the fight against corruption in the country could only succeed if Nigerians changed their ways of doing things and effectively embraced integrity, transparency and accountability as the way of life.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, National Chairman of ICPC, said this at an occasion to mark the 2019 International Anti-Corruption Day organised by ICPC in Lokoja, yesterday.

The meeting was organised in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and its local rights partners in Kogi, Participation Initiative for Behavioral Change in Development (PIBCID.