From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, vowed to decisively deal saboteurs of the ongoing National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who spoke in Abuja at the onboarding of 3000 stream 2 independent monitors, noted that anyone found guilty would be sacked and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Umar Farouq explained that thier duty is to checkmate the activities of NSIP in their communities in schools, households, and market clusters.

Umar Farouq tasked the officials to discharge their duty diligently and ensure that people at the grassroots benefit from the scheme.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Nasir Sani Kwarzo, in Abuja, she said: “Any Independent Monitor found intimidating or harassing a beneficiary will be taken off the programme.

“Be informed that we have officials of the EFCC and DSS working with us on this programme, and those found culpable will be handed over to relevant authorities.

“We are also working with Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society groups that will support you in your monitoring assignment.

“I hereby ask that you listen attentively to what the Resource Persons are here to teach you, and use the resources and working tools to be provided to you judiciously.

“I hereby flag off the training and onboarding exercise for 3000 Stream 2 Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programme.”

She added: “The NSIP Independent Monitors are responsible for monitoring the Programme in their community in schools, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the Primary Objectives of the NSIPs are achieved.

“I flagged off the training and onboarding of Stream 1 Independent Monitors on the 4th February 2021, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and 36 states of the Federation.

“This process led to the engagement of 4452 Stream 1 Independent Monitors enrolled as monitors of NSIP.

“They were trained and onboarded by officials of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development working in close collaboration with State Focal Persons and NSIP Officials.

“Additionally, they were provided working tools in the form of Tablets to carry out their monitoring activities on the field.

“The Stream 1 Independent Monitors were engaged from the 1st June 2021 to 31st May 2022. Monitors are one of the most important components of the NSIP and the Ministry lays special emphasis on ensuring its programmes are closely monitored. We have monitors in every Local Government where the NSIP is being implemented.

“Through the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) application, our Stream 1 monitors have uploaded over 220,000 reports to date on the application giving us good visibility into the programme at the communities.

“The incoming Stream 2 IMs are expected to continue using the same platform to report their activities from the field.

“Today’s programme marks the beginning of the national training and onboarding of additional 3000 men and women that will serve as Stream 2 monitors.

“They will be given the prerequisite training, and receive engagement letters and tablets as working tools for monitoring the programme.

“Monitoring at the State requires that the Independent Monitors work hand in hand with the state NSIP team, as their work cannot be done in a vacuum.

“They are also required to work closely with the beneficiaries. No intimidation of beneficiaries by an Independent Monitor will be accepted by the Ministry.”

