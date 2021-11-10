From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would make its stand on the harmonised Electoral Act Amendment Bill known within 48 hours.

The PDP, which had earlier protested the inclusion of direct primary, said every political party reserves the right to determine how to choose its candidates.

The opposition party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said no political party had the right to impose its mode of primary on another party.

“Our party holds that it is the inalienable right of each political party, within the context of our constitutional democracy, to decide its form of internal democratic practices including the processes of nominating its candidates for elections at any level. The PDP also believes that no political party should force its own processes on any other political party as the direct primaries amendment, a practice of the All Progressives Congress (APC), sought to achieve. Having stated this, the PDP shall, within the next 48 hours, make its final decision in respect of this amendment known.”

