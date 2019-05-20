Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

South East youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have berated the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, over invasion of the resident of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige by the congress.

The youths vowed to to defend Ngige with all their might.

The APC South East youth leaders, who rose from a caucus meeting held at the APC state secretariat, Enugu on Saturday, also recommended a new zoning formula that would see all the six geo-political zones of the federation benefitting from the sharing of the six major political positions in the country.

They commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the pace of work on the Second Niger Bridge and other projects of the Federal Government in the zone, and urged him to complement it with appointments of people of the zone in his second term.

The APC South-East Zonal Youth Leader, Olisaemaka Onyeka, who Addressed newsmen after the meeting, commended the Presidency for clearing the air on the matter between NLC and the minister by correcting the erroneous impressions created by Wabba and his group, and assured that the youths were going to defend Ngige even with their lives if need be.

Reading their communiqué Onyeka said: “We want to sound it loud and clear that any other attempt against Ngige, the South East youth leaders will defend Ngige with everything in our disposal. Ngige has done very well as a minister and has brokered so many negotiations between the Federal Government and Labour unions; top is the N3,000 new minimum wage and instead of coming to him with gratitude Ayuba and his gang are attacking him. If they have issues, they must take it with civility and not taking laws into their hands, we will not tolerate that.”

On zoning of positions he said: “We still maintain that we should get our fair share…The president, by providence has come from the North West, the vice president South West, the party has zoned the Senate president to the North East and we don’t have a problem with that, they can take it. Deputy Senate president can go to the South South, then the speaker of the House of Representatives should come to the South East while the deputy speaker goes to the North Central.”