The people of Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State joined hundreds of communities that have endorsed the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Abia North Senatorial election , Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

This was even as two prominent chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Obi Chima and Hon. Henry Kanu, who defected to the APC were received by Kalu and Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha .

The community, during Kalu’s ward-to-ward tour, reiterated firm support for the election of all APC candidates in Abia

The jubilant people of Eluama , Umuobila, Amiyiobilohia/Nunya, Umunnekwu Agbo,Ngbelu Umennekwu, Amaimo Ward 5 , Isiala ward 3, Ohiyi Nta , Ohiyi Ukwu trooped out in their numbers, and said they specifically came to thank the former governor for the special love he has for them, which he started to demonstrate as governor, between 1999-2007, through massive infrastructural development, peace and inclusiveness of Isuikwuato.

Isuikwato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency representative, Onyejeocha, was drafted into politics by Kalu.

Onyejeocha, who started her political career as a commissioner during Kalu’s administration, recounted how the former governor provided good governance and adequate empowerment in the state.

“OUK does not need to campaign in Isuikwuato because he has done a lot for us. He gave our people appointments, free education and extended so much goodwill to us. He built skill and acquisition centres through which our people got employed. Since he left office, the PDP government has continued to dish one lie after another . They spent ecological funds recklessly and never used it for the purpose it was appropriated.

“The one in the Senate, called Ohuabunwa, does not even deserve to be a councillor. He has done nothing for us and we can’t accept failures. The translation of his name means that he has rejected himself, so, how can we accept a man that rejected himself?” she asked the crowd rhetorically.

She added: “The truth is that OUK’s coming for campaign in Isuikwato is unnecessary because we have already sworn to vote him. He only came for courtesy sake and, because of his humble nature. We will deliver Isuikwato for APC and only APC .”

Also, the President General of Umuobiala, Chief Peter Onozie, expressed delight that their “deplorable condition suddenly changed for better during OUK’s tenure as governor and, with his emergence as senator, there will be development again. We are happy to engage you in person. We are glad to inform you of our full support to your senate ambition. We believe in you and it can only be you.”

During the campaign in Umunnekwu Agbo, the people noted with delight that the first project executed by the governor, after his inauguration in 1999, was in their area.

“Your Excellency, We are here to tell you that you are doing very well. We are core supporters of capacity representation and we will massively vote for you,” said a House of Assembly member, Emeka Okoroafor.

Affirming Agbelu Umunnekwu’s stance in his remarks, Hon. Henry Kanu appreciated Kalu’s good works, especially in infrastructure, payment of salaries and pensions and fulfillment of promise. “We have concluded your re-election,” he said.

In different capacities, the community leaders assured Kalu of victory at the poll.