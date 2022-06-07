From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has assured the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party will conduct a free, fair, credible and transparent primary.

Governor Uzodinma, who is the co-chairman, presidential primary election planning committee, however warned the aspirants that the party is supreme, urging them to be ready to accept the decision of the party.

He warned that the ruling cannot afford to disappointed Nigerians, claiming that the party must prove the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wrong.

In his own speech, National Chairman of the party, Abdulahi Adamu, assured that the ruling party will win and win big, admitting that the build up to the primary has generated serious controversy.

He reechoed the warning of the committee Co-Chair on the need for the aspirants to be obedient to the party, urging them not to wash their dirty lining in public.