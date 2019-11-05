Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state government will complete and deliver the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road as part of the first year anniversary of his second term.

To this end, the governor has directed the immediate release of additional funds to the contractor for the completion of work on the all-important road.

He said: “I have directed the release of additional funds to the contractor for the completion of the road.

“We have directed the contractor to use the funds to complete the road. The road will be commissioned as part of the first year of our second term.”

Wike announced the state government would intervene in the construction of the shoreline protection project for Queens town.

He regretted that the Queens town project was initially awarded to Dickson Associates Limited, owned by an indigene of Opobo kingdom. The governor said the Rivers government released N1.9 billion to the contractor, who failed to execute the project.

He announced the extension of the Sakpenwa-Bori Road to Kono town. He said the contractor has been mobilised to construct the new section of the road and also install streetlights on the entire stretch of the road.

Wike thanked the people of Opobo-Nkoro for their support, saying the peaceful nature of that community has made development easy.