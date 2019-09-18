Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the judiciary will be digitalised for effective and efficient service delivery in order to ease the cumbersome tasks of judges, and to improve administration course of justice.

Governor Abiodun stated this during the 2019/2020 Legal Year, to mark the commencement of another year for Bar and Bench members, at Cathedral of St. Peters, Ake, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said law and order maintenance, and justice administration were inextricably tied together, noting that since both were key requirements for assuring the health of the body polity and for the attainment of a good society, he would do everything, humanly possible, to uphold the rule of justice and its development.

“We will all recall that, at the inauguration of our administration on May 29, I promised we will be equitable and always obey the rule of law,” Abiodun said.

He maintained that he was irrevocably committed to providing a just, free and egalitarian society that guarantees a continued development of the state, and a more abundant life for the people and for those who have made the state their home irrespective of gender, geographic location, economic stratification, political and religious affiliation.

“I have been a beneficiary of the judicial system, and coming to public service and as a governor, I see my service as a calling to uphold the cause of justice and continued development of the state, in particular and humanity in general.

“Let me use this opportunity to reaffirm my promise that, you will always find in me conduct of ‘Omoluabi’ expected of ‘Omo Teacher’, I will govern with character, diligently and sincerely,” Abiodun said.

On her part, the state Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, urged the Bar and Bench members to forget the past year with its attendant mistakes, failures and even success, but to embrace the new Legal Year with hope, aspiration, new vision, zeal, positive outlook and resolve to succeed more than the past years.