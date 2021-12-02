Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye is confident that the Super Eagles will produce the results needed to book their spot at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup next year.

The three-time African champions made it to the final playoff rounds of the World Cup qualifying series after finishing top of their group ahead of Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central African Republic.

But poor performances over the six group games have eroded fans’ confidence in the team; with many calling for the sack of head coach, Gernot Rohr.

With CAF deciding to make January’s World Cup draw based on December’s FIFA rankings, Nigeria could face any of Africa’s big sides, including Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, and Cameroon, should the Rohr-tutored side drop out of the continent’s top five.

But Okoye is certain that his international teammates know what is at stake and would give their all to pick a qualifying ticket to Qatar.

“I am very sure because one thing I learned is that when it really comes to the point where we have to, we are going to do everything to get the win,” the Super Eagles’ number one gloves told ESPN.

“I saw this before I entered the Super Eagles, but I also saw it while I’m with the Super Eagles, so I’m very sure that no matter what, we’re going to get a ticket for a World Cup.”

Okoye has made 13 appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut in 2019. But the 22-year-old is yet to feature in a major tournament for the 2013 AFCON kings.

