Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will employ additional 450 youths to join the task force on illegal motor parks, markets and street trading, to ensure Port Harcourt regains its garden city status.

Speaking to Government House Correspondents, yesterday, after he visited some ongoing projects in Port Harcourt, in preparation for his 100 days of second tenure in office, Wike said he was impressed with the task force members work.

Governor Wike, who said arrest and prosecutions of defaulters would commence by the end of the week, also adviced corn sellers and foreign exchange dealers on the Port Harcourt-Aba Road, to leave

“I am quite impressed because we gave a lot of publicity to tell our people that we must bring Port Harcourt back to what it used to be. Port Harcourt is a Garden City, not a garbage city.

“Part of the problem we have is people who trade on the streets, people, who carry out their mechanical work on the streets; so many motor parks on the roads. And that, of course, deface to the entire city.

“With what we are saying today, they have just started new. They will do well. We are going to employ more 450 of our youths to be involved in total ‘operation clean Port Harcourt’.

“We will not have any street traders again. It is a project we said we must carry out. We thank God we are doing it,” Wike said.

Wike expressed satisfaction on the quality of work done on the projects he inspected and said Rivers children, who won the Channels National Kids’ competition would be the first set to use the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.