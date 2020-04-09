Gyang Bere, Jos

The new commander of the Special Task Force (STF) known also as Operation Safe Haven (OPHS), in charge of internal security in Plateau and Southern Kaduna, Major Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo has expressed strong determination to end the prolonged violence in Plateau State.

Gen. Okonkwo stated this on Thursday during an interactive session with journalists in Jos and described the recent bloody attacks in Miango communities of Bassa Local Government Area of the Plateau State as unfortunate.

“This operation will not be distracted from its operational mandate of ensuring absolutely peace in Plateau and Southern Kaduna. We hope that the operation will be closed at the end of my tenure because there will be genuine peace.

“I want the media to report objectively and make verification when in doubt; and you should allow national security guide your reportage. We will do our best to end the prolonged insecurity within our justification of operation.”

He said the command will be creative and dynamic in handling security issues in the state and said the troops will do their best to stop the unfortunate killing in Miango community in the state.

“COVID-19 will not distract our operational mandate; I am going to Irigwe land now to see for myself what is happening. We will do our best; we are going to be creative and dynamic; it is not an easy task, but we will put in our best to ensure peace.”