From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The newly elected Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Innocent Okafor, has revealed that one of the major tasks before him and his colleagues is to seek ways to end the incessant strikes in Nigerian universities.

Okafor, in a statement in Awka yesterday, said that the era of strikes that usually grounded the tertiary institutions across the country would come to an end soonest.

This was even as he assured students of his readiness to provide them with quality leadership and ensure that their interests were protected. He made it clear that the new leadership of NANS would ensure that academic activities would no longer be disrupted in all tertiary institutions across the country.

Okafor, a postgraduate diploma student in the Department of Public Administration, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State, emerged victorious during the election held in Abuja on Friday. He hails from Anambra State.