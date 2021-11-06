By Ngozi Uwujare

As Anambra State people go to the polls today to elect the right governorship candidate, out of the 18 that offered themselves to pilot the affairs of the state after Governor Willie Obiano’s tenure, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Baba Usman Alkali, has vowed that the police will ensure that the election is crisis-free and reflects the popular will of the people.

Alkali who gave this assurance while speaking with Saturday Sun in Abuja, the nation’s capital, noted that the police under his watch will not leave any stone unturned in their bid to help the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) conduct a globally acceptable credible election.

He promised that his men and officers are not only going to be professional as they work together with other security agencies, and critical stakeholders, to ensure safety of lives and property during the election but would also be pro-active in their operations.

He said: “We’re deploying enough personnel, well-equipped with relevant gadgets and logistics, to monitor the airspace, the waterways, the entry and exit points to the state. The flashpoints already have been identified. We will equally provide adequate security for INEC personnel, its materials, the electorate, as well as local and international observers. We will embark on “Show of Strength” patrols while monitoring the polling centres, wards and collation centres.”

Alkali who expressed confidence in the ability of his men and officers to perform, creditably, with the security duties entrusted in their hands, noted that the police personnel covering the election have been adequately trained and tutored to respect the fundamental human rights of the citizens, assuring that they will be fair and firm in carrying out their duties.

“Electoral rules shall be enforced,” he said. “We will ensure that the pre-election and post-election lockdowns are maintained. To ensure free and fair election, our personnel are prepared to sacrifice and do the assignment with passion.”

He urged the people of Anambra State to come out en masse to carry out their civic duty of electing their governor, adding that they should not entertain any fear as the police are determined to ensure peace and safety of lives before, during, and after the election. He also advised the electorate to conduct themselves appropriately by following electoral guidelines and COVID-19 protocols.

He vowed to discharge his duties without fear or favour. “I want to be remembered for doing the needful to ensure a free, fair, credible election in Anambra,” he said.

