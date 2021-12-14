From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Bauchi Zone has vowed that it will ensure full implementation of the 2020 MoU signed between the Union and the Federal Government for the revitalization of public universities in the country.

The Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Bauchi Zone, Prof. Lawan G. Abubakar disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing on non-implementation of some aspects of the FGN-ASUU December 2020 Memorandum of Action (MoA), held the University of Jos.

The text which was read by immediate past Coordinator of the zone, Prof. Nanmwa Voncir frown at the unguided and unprofessional statement credited to Permanent Secretary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Sunny Echonon aimed at scuttling the draft agreement reached between ASUU and Federal Government.

“You need to understand that this is the most important aspect of the 2020 MoA and that ASUU members nationwide are ready to do everything legitimately and lawfully possible, including loosing the last drop of their blood, to safeguard it, get it signed and totally implemented .

“ASUU will not allow anyone including Mr. Sunni Echono to scuttle this Draft Agreement while at the same time eating fat on the product of the union’s struggles.”

Prof. Voncir called on respected Nigerians including students and parents to wade into the issues as they are ready to embark on an indefinite strike.

“We are, once again, pained to bring these issues to the public domain because more than one year after suspending nthe 2020 strike, little progress has been made towards implementation.

“We are also pained to inform the public that ASUU has activated its process of resuming the conditionally suspended strike immediately after the expiration of the three-week ultimatum issued at the November 13th-14th, 2021 UNIABUJA NEC. Should the problem escalate, Nigerians are to hold the Federal Government responsible and accountable.”

He explained that the only alternative the Union has toward averting any strike action in the nearest future is for Federal Government to sign and immediately implement the agreement.

He noted that they will not compromise their action as they will stand firmly to defend action with their strength and blood.

Prof. Voncir said the released of N22.12b by the Federal Government for Earn Academic Allowances (EAA) was meant to divert their attention from the most important issues contained in the Memorandum of Action.

“He said, “Till date, IPPIS has remained a scam and will continue to be so. The inconsistencies observed in the application of the IPPIS in the payment of salaries, remittances of third-party deductions have continued . As we speak, we cannot contribute or levy ourselves to address welfare and well-being issues among us or those of the families of our deceased colleagues; we are not our brothers’ keepers because of IPPIS.”