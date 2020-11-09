Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured that leaders of the southeast region of the country, will continue to work for the safety of Ndi Igbo and all Nigerians wherever they are.

The Governor stated this in Port Harcourt on Sunday at a meeting between leaders of the region and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and other leaders of Rivers State following recent security situation in the State.

In his series of tweets, Ikpeazu described the meeting as successful, saying that his River State counterpart had assured the southeast delegation of the security and safety of Igbo businesses, lives and property in Rivers State.

The Governor further admonished Ndi Igbo in Rivers State and every other place to “stick to our age long tradition of hard work, industry and the penchant for contributing meaningfully to the development of our host communities”, promising the people that “we will continue to pursue the protection of their lives and property wherever they are through constant consultations and dialogues with relevant authorities”.

Below are details of the Governor’s tweets:

“The meeting between leaders of the South East and the Governor and leaders of Rivers State in Port Harcourt yesterday was quite successful. We are satisfied with the assurances of Governor Nyesom Wike that Ndi Igbo and their investments in Rivers State are safe. According to Ikpeazu, Wike urged Ndi Igbo to remain law abiding and go about their businesses without fear or anxiety.

“This therefore becomes an auspicious moment to remind our people of our sociocultural and economic affiliations with our brothers from Rivers State. Ndi Igbo must stick to our age long tradition of hardwork, industry and penchant for contributing meaningfully to the development of our host communities.

“It is not in our character to malign and disrupt the peace around the place where we strive for our livelihood! Respect for laws of the land and constituted authority should remain our watchword!

“On our part as leaders of the region, we assure our people that we will continue to pursue the protection of their lives and property wherever they are through constant consultations and dialogues with relevant authorities