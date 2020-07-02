Mr Ahmed Umar, the new Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says he plans to ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules in the state to reduce road crashes.

Umar, who assumed office on June 11, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, on Thursday.

He enjoined motorists to exercise caution as there were rehabilitation work going on across the state that could cause gridlock.

Umar said that failing to exercise caution by motorists, might result in crashes that could result in lost of lives and property.

The Sector Commander said that FRSC will continue to sensitise motorists on the need to observe caution while passing through roads undergoing rehabilitation.

“We are going to work toward positive changes through strict enforcement and sensitisation of the motorists through public enlightenment.

“Talking alone cannot do it, so we are going to educate motorists through the media on the importance of safety on the road,” he said.

Umar advised motorists to ensure that they have functioning wipers, good headlamps and headlights, especially during rainy season to reduce crashes to the barest minimum.

He further stressed the need for them to have hazard lights to show that there were situation risks ahead for other drivers to drive safety.

Umar implored motorists to ensure that they have good tyres so that their vehicles could hold firm in case of emergency during rainfall.

He also said that tyres needed to have good grid on roads to avoid lost of control that could lead to crashes during rainy season.(NAN)