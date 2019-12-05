Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governor’s wife, Betty Akeredolu, has declared she would not relent until women are given equal rights as their male counterparts.

Mrs Akeredolu stated this, yesterday, while speaking during the second summit of Forum of Women Officials of Ondo State and Female Appointees (FOWOSO) at International Culture and Event Centre in Akure.

“We will not faint until we see women everywhere being treated with as much respect as their male counterparts.

“The pursuit of gender quality is definitely daunting, many rocks of stereotypes are particularly exerting, but when men join us, we are further strengthened to prevail quickly. whatever the case, we shall prevail,” she said.

She said FOWOSO, which is two-year-old is proud of thousands of women that can now support their homes financially.

“We are proud of women that can now boldly speak for social justice, we are truly proud of the thousands of women that have been empowered by FOWOSO.

I call them the FOWOSO army. We are proud of how far we have gone,” she said.

Mrs Akeredolu, who is the founder of FOWOSO, noted that her motivation was not because she is a woman but she craves for a society where continuous development would be achieved and sustained.