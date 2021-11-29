By Christopher Oji

The new Assistant Inspector- General of Police who assumed duty at the Zone 2 police Command, Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, comprising Lagos and Ogun States has read the riot act to criminals to leave the zone or risk his wrath.

The new police boss, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke officially took over mantle of leadership of the Command from Mr. Johnson Kokumo who is now an acting Deputy Inspector -General of police(DIG).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The new AIG has warned robbers, especially traffic robbers, kidnappers and cultists to leave the two commands or face his wrath.

AIG Adeleke, said:” The people of the States should not entertain any fear of violent crimes. We have the capacity and what it takes to deal with any crime. As you all know, I have taken over from a seasoned Police officer with wealth of experience . He has put certain security strategies in place; he has briefed me on what I should do and what I should expect, so I will work on his advice and improve on it.

” I have been told of the menace of armed robbery , especially on traffic. We shall deal with it, kidnapping and cultism. I am hear on supervisory capacity. I will be discussing with the two commissioners of Police and work with them to have a crime free Christmas and New year celebrations. We can’t win the war on crime and criminality alone ,so we need the cooperation of the members of the public. We need information from them and I to let them know that without the members of the public, we can’t succeed.

”I want to assure you that we won’t be experiencing terrorists attacks and banditry, so we know what we are expecting and we will deal with it squarely. Don’t panic, we know what to do to secure life and property in my command”.

During the change of baton, Mr. Kokumo, briefed the new AIG on the responsibilities and duties of the office.

He noted that the new AIG had works to do to further strengthen the security network of the zone and the need to ensure timely training and capacity building of the officers of the command.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .