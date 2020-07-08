Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Inspector-General of Police [IGP], Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, vowed to flush out every single criminal element operating in any part of the South East zone within the shortest possible time.

He said that the new zonal office of the police, Zone 13, created in the zone was largely to assist in tackling activities of criminal elements in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States.

IGP who stated this in Ukpo community, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State during the opening ceremony of the new Zone 13 was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police [DIG], Celestine Okoye, who is in charge of the ICT in Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This is even as he commended the oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, for supporting the efforts of the police targeted at ridding Nigeria of criminal elements especially as it concerns the South East geopolitical zone.

“We will do our best to see that Igboland is protected”, the IGP stressed.

Earlier in his speech, the pioneer boss of the new zone, Danmallam Mohammed, an Assistant Inspector General of Police [AIG], pledged to do everything within his powers to drain the zone of all criminal elements.

He said that he would thoroughly beam his searchlight on the three states under his control to ensure that those who feed from crime would no longer have field day in the three states.

“We are going to do our best in ensuring that we flush out criminal elements in the three states”, Danmallam stated.