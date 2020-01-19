Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State government has restated its commitment to ensure that dividends of democracy are spread to all nooks and crannies of the state.

The State governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq stated this yesterday at a Mini Town Hall meeting for Community Outreach organised by the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, held at Afon, Asa Local Government area of the state.

Mallam Abdulrahman, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi said that the present administration would fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the state.

The governor promised that textbooks would be distributed to all public schools across the state.

According to him, education is important in human life and is the key to the nation’s development and integration.

The governor noted that any nation that failed to pay the right attention to education risks being left behind in the universal quest for well-distributed wealth balanced wellness.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hajia Aisha Ahman Patigi said that Asa Local Government Area is strategic to Governor AbdulRazaq and gave the marching order that the area should be used to kick-start the event.

According to her, there is no doubt that the art of listening is the driving force for effective collaboration, for one to feel a sense of love and belonging, which is a basic human need.

The commissioner stressed that part of the objectives of the present administration was to start redefining governance and by doing so start getting feedback from the people at the grassroots who constitute the larger part of the state.

Hajia Patigi said that her ministry is committed towards bringing good governance to the people through partnering with many public and private sector initiatives that would help to bring succour to the people at the grassroots.

In his remarks, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari who was represented by the District Head of Ballah, Alhaji Abdulkadir Olarongbe charged the state government to find lasting solution to loggerheads between the Fulani herdsmen and farmers over land and distribution of farms.

The Emir of Ilorin also implored the present administration to look into the outstanding allowances of traditional rulers in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

The programme was attended by eminent personalities, including members of the state House of Assembly, political office holders, politicians, community heads, political groups and youth organisations.