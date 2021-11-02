Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke yesterday said the state will gain more as an All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled state instead of being a loner as an APGA state over the years.

Okeke who spoke to reporters in Awka for the first time after dumping APGA for APC said he has watched over the years in his numerous assignments of representing Governor Obiano, how the APC Governors caucus retire into the inner chambers for further meeting with President Buhari after National Executive Council deliberations but Anambra has always remained like an orphan in all those engagements.

He said that as a strategic state which is the melting pot of the Southeast, Anambra deserved better deals from the Federal government and that could only be made possible as an APC state.

He said he will not only mobilize for the APC in the forthcoming governorship polls but will vote for APC and Andy Uba during the election expecting that the party will win the polls.

Describing himself as the most loyal Deputy Governor in Nigeria, he disclosed that he has not been treated fairly as the Deputy Governor but he bears no grudges for anyone even as he praised Governor Obiano for giving him some measure of exposure politically.

The Deputy Governor said people should not judge the Governorship candidate of APC, Senator Uba from his previous position as a presidential aide but rather give him opportunity to stir the ship of the state as Governor where his leadership abilities can then be tested.

