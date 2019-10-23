Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The six units of the transport unions in Kogi State has pledged to give all their supports to the Kogi State governor, Alh Yahaya Bello by voting for the APC.

This was disclosed recently by the chairman of the union, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim when members staged a solidarity walk in support of the re-election bid of the governor.

The rally which was led across the length and breadth of the city by the Director General, APC campaign Organisation for Bello/Onoja, Senator Smart Adeyemi started at the Ganaja junction and ended at the APC party secretariat.

Speaking during the rally, Chairman of the transport Union, Jimoh Ibrahim said the Union decided to embark on the solidarity rally in view of the governor’s performance which has earned him a second term.

He said: “The gathering here comprises of all the six units of transport union; Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, TOAN; Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN; Nigerian Motorcycle Union of Nigeria, NMUN; Nation Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW

“Our union boasts of over 50,000 members and we have all pledged our support for governor Bello. Kogi State does not belong to one single family alone, it belongs to all of us; and so we will work massively for Bello re-election.

“We shall deliver for second term. Mark our face, we don’t belong to any political parties but all the union votes belong to Governor Bello come November 16 governorship election”, he added.

Reacting to the union’s endorsement, the Director General, APC campaign Organization, Senator Smart Adeyemi said the union is a powerful one and important to the socio economic development of the state.

“Without you, the state will collapse and so we acknowledged your importance and thank you for your faith in governor Yahaya Bello, the state and APC.

“You remain critical partners. Having your