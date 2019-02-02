Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Katsina State Coordinator of Buhari Presidential Support Committee, Alhaji Bala Saulawa, over the weekend said he will mobilise a minimum of 5 million people to march during President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign in the state.

The Committee’s Coordinators for the seven states in the Northwest geo-pilitical zone were inaugurated as grassroots mobilisers and are expected to reach the nooks and crannies of their respective state to canvas votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the election scheduled to hold this month, if things remain as planned.

According to him, “All I need to do as Katsina Coordinator, is to remind our people about Mr President, who has been working for them in the past four years…

“Our work is not going to be a difficult one because the people themselves have seen with their eyes that the President has been working especially, the security aspect of his leadership.

“If you have been following the ongoing political campaigns, there was no incidence of bombing or bomb scare anywhere in the country which was not the case before now.

“We are lucky to be inaugurated today by the national body of the committee. Katsina, being the home state of Mr President, we are going to give a 5 million march with the support of our Governor, Aminu Masari, who is also going for the second term. We don’t want to lose any vote,” he said.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the inauguration, National Coordinator of the Buhari Awareness and Votes Guard, Engineer Kailani Muhammad said, “so far so good, we have been inaugurating presidential support committee nationwide in each of the political zone to translate all the masses we have into votes because, this is the zone with highest votes in the country, having about 27 million eligible voters and we want to convert it for President Muhammadu Buhari for the next level.

“These coordinators’ responsibility is to go all the nooks and crannies of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States. Their main assignment is to make sure that we don’t miss one vote. And we hope that, like we did in 2015, they will double their efforts to make sure that they floor Atiku and his group.”