Ebere Amaraizu, the Director (South-East), Nationwide League One (NLO), says Nigerian football will greatly miss the duo of Philip Udala and Godsent Eriobu, who died on Tuesday.

Amaraizu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that the death of the two club officials was shocking and saddening.

NAN reports that Udala and Eriobu, who were Chairman and Manager of Udala Football Club of Uke in Anambra respectively, died after armed men attacked them.

They were attacked in their vehicle at Eke-Agu Market in Abatete, in the Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra.

“The NLO South-East office joins football stakeholders to commiserate with the Anambra State Football Association and management of Udala FC over the death of their Chairman and Manager,’’ Amaraizu said.

He noted that Udala and Eriobu until their death were committed football stakeholders with the NLO family and the Nigerian football family at large.

“The late club chairman was someone passionate about the development of football at the grassroots.

“Udala totally connected himself to the development and empowerment of youths through football at the grassroots. He will surely be missed.

“We commiserate with the family, relations and well-wishers, as well as pray Almighty God in his infinite mercy to grant him rest’’.(NAN)

