The Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, has said the state government will work to ensure that the remodeled Ahia Ohuru Lines 1 and 2 are handed over to traders before Christmas.

The Commissioner also said that the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has promised to subsidise the shops to the tune of N50million for the first 100 traders that will return to the shops, assuring that the amount has already been set aside. He further assured that the Governor will personally hand over the allocation papers to the traders at a date to be announced soon.

Chief Okiyi stated this when he met with Ahia Ohuru traders and other market leaders at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Trade and Investment at the Hotel Du Golf, Aba.

He pledged that traders displaced as a result of the demolition of the market would be given preferential treatment when the allocation begins as the Governor has directed that none of them should lose their shop.

The Commissioner reiterated Governor Ikpeazu’s commitment to leave a lasting impact in Aba and Abia State as a whole assuring that Port Harcourt, Ngwa, Ohanku, Obohia and other ongoing road projects in Aba would be completed.

