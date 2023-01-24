Eroton Exploration & Production Company confirms a well head fire incident which occurred at the Akaso field of the Cawthrone Channel operational area of its OML 18 Asset on the evening of Friday, January 20th, 2023.

The company spokesperson Mercy Max-Ebibai informed reporters that the well is reported to be releasing hydrocarbon to the environment with wildfire due to suspected vandalization and bunkering activity attempt on the XMAS Tree containment valves of the wellhead.

An oil-ladened wooden boat was initially observed in the vicinity and a loud bang was also reported. This resulted in the fires drifting to two (2) wellheads, only one of

which is still aflame at the point of reporting. Akaso6LS fire has died out while Akaso15L is still on fire.

Furthermore, Mrs. Max-Ebibai added that an Emergency Response Team (ERT) has been convened and the

company’s skilled well control engineers are working with an experienced wild well control vendor who has been

contacted to carry out assessment of the current wild well fire situation, design a technical solution and firefighting strategy.

The spokesperson also confirmed that all regulatory obligations have been adhered to with the relevant authorities duly notified within the allowed window and that they are working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and determine the extent of the damage.

According to the spokesperson, the safety and well-being of the company’s employees and host communities are their top priority. We continue to appreciate the effort of the authorities, and the entire oil and gas industry to stem these incessant, unfortunate, and expensive incidents.

Eroton is Nigeria’s foremost indigenous Oil & Gas Company. It is the Operator of OML 18 on behalf of the NNPC/Eroton JV. OML 18 oil field is situated in the Eastern Niger Delta and covers a total area of 1,035 SQKM in an onshore swamp terrain. Eroton has a clear vision for the future, which is evident from the six-fold increase in production since the asset was acquired in 2015. Eroton is based in Lagos & Rivers State in Nigeria.