Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency of Kaduna State, Honourable Gabriel Saleh Zock, has declared that the priority of all the lawmakers from the state is its socioeconomic development.

Zock said the representatives are all committed to effective representation and will do anything in the interest of the state, including to assist the state governor Nasir El-Rufai secure $350 million World Bank loan he had requested.

Governor El-Rufai had during the 8th National Assembly applied for the World Bank loan but senators from the three senatorial zones in the state kicked against it, expressing the fear that generations yet unborn would not be able to repay such loans if granted and taken.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend, Zock said “Our priority is to ensure that we represent Kaduna State effectively. We will ensure that whatever will bring development to Kaduna State is given priority above any other thing.”

He further said that “We are at the National Assembly believe that since it is Kaduna people that took us to the Assembly, whatever the governor of the state Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the people of the state want from us, we will do it for them.”

On whether members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna will assist Governor El-Rufai to get the $350 million World Bank loan which was not possible during the 8th Assembly, Zock said, “There is nothing that can be done without funds. We know the loan being requested will come with almost zero interest rate. We know what such money will do for Kaduna State.”

Speaking on his plans for his constituency, Zock disclosed that his constituents are predominantly farmers and that he is working on providing the enabling environment for them to thrive in their occupation.

“Our cash crop is ginger. That is the next crude oil. We will push for the Federal Government to establish a federal college of agriculture and for the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide special funds for ginger farmers in the state,” he said.