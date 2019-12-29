Gyang Bere, Jos

The President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Dachollom Datiri, has assured Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State of the support of his church to enable them reclaim their lands from foreigners.

He gave this assurance during the official distribution of relief materials to the IDPs at Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state in collaboration with the Hungarian Government, saying “we will do everything possible to assist you to return to your homes. You must not abandon your villages for foreigners who are bent on taking over your land forcefully.”

This is as he urged federal and state governments to provide adequate security for safe return of the IDPs to their homeland.

About 2,700 bags of cement, 1,710 bags of fertilizer, 1,900 bundles of zincs and 1,425 packets of nails were among the items provided for the affected people

“These materials are provided by Hungarian Government for people who were affected by the crisis in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area in June 2018 and people of Goza in Borno State for proper relocation and rehabilitation,” he said.