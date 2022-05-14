From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that Nigeria will lend a helping hand to South Sudan in fighting insurgency and restoring cohesion to the country.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience Hon. Albino Mathom Ayuel, Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He told the Special Envoy of the situation this administration met on ground in the North East in 2015, and how great strides have been taken in comparison with present days.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We will study your situation, and see how we can help,” he said.

The Special Envoy had intimated his host with the situation in his country, particularly how an insurgent group, “just like your Boko Haram here kills, maims and destroys.” He then appealed for “close collaboration on security, particularly the training of our forces, since you have experience in this area.”

Ayuel said South Sudan was keen on ending the insurgent activities, “hence this appeal to our big brother.”