From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration remains committed to honouring promises made to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to prevent disruptive strikes, engender uninterrupted academic programmes and improve funding of education institutions.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari made the pledge, yesterday, in Abuja while receiving members of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Co-Chairs, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samson Ayokunle.

Commending the leadership of NIREC for intervening in the year-long strike by ASUU and holding consultations with parties involved, the president said no society which wishes itself well neglects its educational system and all its component parts.

President Buhari urged NIREC that in its subsequent consultations with members of ASUU, it is important that they share with them that his government regarded them and the services they provide to the nation very highly.

“However, they should be cognisant of the fiscal pressures that we are currently facing. Nevertheless, we remain committed to honouring our promises.For their part, I would like to encourage ASUU to continue to work with us towards finding resolutions to the challenges that confront us. My administration is committed to this engagement and dialogue, and I urge them to stay the course towards a joint resolution in the best interest of our children and nation,” he said.