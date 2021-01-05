From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has assured that his administration was committed to making sure that every local government area in Rivers State gets development projects.

Wike gave the assurance at the inauguration of the 10.3 kilometre long Sime-Nonwa-Kira road in Tai Local Government Area.

The commissioning was performed, yesterday, by the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Wike said when he flagged off the road people thought it would be abandoned, but pledged that all projects awarded by his administration would be completed before the end of his tenure and none would be abandoned.

“Some people say we have been commissioning projects in Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor local government areas. That there are no projects in other local governments. This is Tai and it is in Ogoni land and we have projects here that we are commissioning.

“When we flagged off this road, so many were thinking that it will be one of the abandoned projects. I have said no contract awarded by our administration will be abandoned. All projects must be completed before we leave office.”

The governor berated a former Commissioner for Community and Chieftaincy Affairs for peddling falsehood that there were no state development projects in Ogoni land.

“Look at this project; 10.3km, and look at the communities. How will anybody say that we have never done anything for the people of Tai? How would anybody say we have no presence in Ogoni land?

“This road was handled by a local contractor, Lubrik Construction Company Ltd , it’s Rivers’ company. I don’t play with road construction because I don’t want any road that will not last. This road, as you’ve seen it will last,” Wike said.

Inaugurating the road, Governor Bala Mohammed applauded Wike for delivering such quality road project that connects several communities to ease movement of rural dwellers.

Mohammed said he felt proud to be a Nigerian seeing how Wike, in spite of imposing challenges, had continued to deliver democratic dividends to Rivers people.

The Bauchi governor described Governor Wike as the face of leadership among other governors and within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because he inspired all of them.

Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the road traverses several communities that included the Barayira, Barale, Gboroba, Nonwa, Kira, Sime, and Eteo

“It used to be somewhat of glorified track road with multiple failed sections with attendant consequences. The people, their livelihoods and their vehicles , pockets, and time were affected. But, today, through the instrumentality of the governor, we now have good and motorable 10.3 – kilometre long road, which is 7.3 metres wide with a drainage network of 5.7 kilometres,” he said.

Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Jacobson Nbina, thanked Governor Wike for keeping his promise to the people.