Golden Eaglets’ Captain, Samson Tijani has promised that the team will be better for Tuesday night’s game against Ecuador.

Ecuador beat Australia 2-1 in their own Group B match in Gioania.

“We thank the fans for their support and my teammates and I have promised to do better against Ecuador,” said the exciting defensive midfielder, who scored twice in the win over Hungary.

“I am grateful for everything and also to the whole team for coming up to beat Hungary.”

Tijani was named by FIFA as Man of the Match in the Golden Eaglets 4-2 win over Hungary.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who watched the match against Hungary on television, described the team as “truly golden”.

Nigeria top Group B ahead Ecuador on goals difference of +2 after both recorded three points each on their opening games.

Tuesday’s match at Estadio Olympico in Goiania will again kick off at 9pm in Nigeria.