Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor said the new military heads have resolved to inject new leaf into the counter-insurgency operation and other military operations across the country.

Irabor disclosed this in Maiduguri on Sunday during a visit to the state Governor with the three service chiefs.

He said the new military hierarchy was aware of the “inflamed passion” and cries of Nigerians over the insecurity in the country. He said the cries of the people were premised on lack of peace in many parts of the country

“I on behalf of the service chiefs, pledge that there will be a new leaf in making sure that our operation receive a boost though that does not mean before there was no boost,” he said.

He said peace and security were responsibility of everybody even as he assured that the military leadership would engage other stakeholders in the process of internal and territorial security of the nation.

He thanked the Borno State governor for his criticism and appreciation of military operation especially on the war against Boko Haram in the state and northeast.

In an interaction work newsmen later,he said the military did not rescue any Chibok girls recently as widely speculated and reported by some national and international media.