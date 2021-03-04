From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, said the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force was poised to institutionalise community policing as a key framework in combating and reducing crime.

He said this in Benin at a South South zone mass sensitisation on community policing with the theme: ‘Understanding Community Policing: A Framework for Action’.

The IGP, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General Police, Zone 6, Zaki Ahmed, said community policing is a problem-solving technique aimed at improving service delivery of the police to the public.

Adamu said community policing is a strategic philosophy aimed at strengthening police community partnership, symbiotic relationship between the police and the public.

“Community policing is designed to set a new partnership and cooperation between the police and the people. This partnership is aimed at bringing the police to the grassroots and involvement of stakeholders and participation of very instrument of security and safety which affects all strata of the society,” he said.

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed the state government’s readiness to partner the police in securing lives and property through community policing.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, said in partnering the police, community leaders have a major role to play.

“Edo has been a front burner in community policing and has been advocating it.

He also blamed the media for giving prominence to bandits in their various reportage instead of playing up those things that unite us a people.

He said when bandits are given prominence in our various media reportage, it glorifies their nefarious activities and make them think they are very relevant.

Obaseki thanked the traditional rulers and religious leaders for propagating the messages of peace in their domains, adding that the unity of the country should be the top priority of every Nigerian

Earlier, one of the facilitators of the programme, Issa Aremu, said with the myriads of insecurity bedevilling the country, community policing is of necessity, just as he added that Nigeria needs to stop agonising and tackle insecurity headlong.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter, Oyenude Kure, urged authorities concern to give more push to community policing with a view to making it a reality in the society.

Imam of Benin, Abdulfatah Enabulele, said important of community policing cannot be overemphasised, just as he added that it was overdue having community policing.

He urged the police authorities to deploy officers to their state and local government of origin where they know the terrains very well and will be able to tackle insecurity. He said this will go a long way in tackling insecurity in the society.