From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has restated his administration’s determination to intensify support for farmers in the agrarian communities with necessary inputs and farm equipment.

The Governor spoke in Ilorin yesterday evening when he received a delegation of the Kwara North Developmental Council (KWANDCO) led by their President Comrade Jerry Kolo in Government House, Ilorin.

KWANDCO is an amalgam of mostly young people from across Edu, Patigi, Kaiama, Baruten and Moro Local Government Areas of the state.

“One of the main things you have said is the fact that we should focus a lot more on agriculture and that is what we will do, especially with the onset of the rainy season now,” he said.

“We are making arrangements for our agricultural inputs for farmers, as we did last year and before.”

AbdulRazaq appreciated the group for believing in his government and for their strong advocacy for good governance, saying the administration will continue to better the lots of the citizenry and ensure that no part of the state is made to suffer quality representation.

“I appreciate this visit and I have noticed your work on the field. You are one of the strongest advocacy groups. You have shown adequate understanding of the challenges we met and see how we have been trying to mitigate them, even with the lack of funds. We are ensuring that projects are spread across the state; no senatorial district will be left disadvantaged,” he said.

“Apart from carrying the messages of government to the people you also have a role to play in drawing our attention to existing gaps where such exist. There are some communities that need water urgently. In addition to the information we may have, please feel free to feed us with useful information to be able to fill that gap, and other areas that we need to do empowerment and public toilets.

“You are our eyes and ears within your communities. We want to ensure that no community in Kwara is left behind or discriminated against, and that is being done as our resources permit.”

He spoke extensively on various developmental projects the government embarked upon in the northern part, such as road projects, schools, water and the ongoing construction of Gbugbu International Market in Edu, and his plans to complete them in good time.

Kolo, for his part, said the visit was to acknowledge the unprecedented achievements of the present administration in Kwara North, saying they now feel the presence of government with the presence of various basic amenities.

He implored AbdulRazaq to do more in the agricultural sector, where he said the district has the comparative advantage, most especially in the value chain.

“Since your inception as Governor, you have taken Kwara north as your first love and a home. Your Excellency, we know how passionate you are about Kwara north. And for what you have done, you are doing and you intend to do, we are confident that Kwara north will still remain your first love. We are proud of you,” he said.

Nafisa Buge, Secretary of the group, thanked the Governor for supporting the emergence of one of them — Zubair Aliyu Rogun — as zonal youth leader of the ruling APC in North Central, and for giving women rightful positions in his government.

“On that note, for all the giant strides you have done in Kwara North we say we will not allow anybody to twist us to their advantage. We will stand with (AbdulRazaq) who we can see has the interest of kwara North at heart,” she declared.